Marion Library branch reopens to public, with continued restrictions

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Public Library opened back up for people to browse, but still with some restrictions.

The library branch, located at 1064 Seventh Avenue, has had restrictions in place through much of the pandemic, only offering visitors by appointment or through curbside pickup for books. As of Monday, it’s allowing people to browse books for up to 30 minutes at a time, and people no longer have to make an appointment.

However, the library is only letting people in four at a time. And everyone two years old or older is required to wear a mask at all times.

The main library building is currently being replaced by a new facility nearby. It closed for good after the August 10 derecho, leading to the opening of the smaller branch location in September.

More information is available on the library’s website.

