Marion Independent School District to make decision about new mascot

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Independent School District will make a decision about a new team name and mascot on Monday.

Earlier this year the district selected a mascot to replace the Indians, but now it is reconsidering that choice.

The district voted to replace the Indians mascot name with the Mavericks back in February.

Soon after deciding on the Mavericks, details emerged about the origin of the Mavericks name, prompting district leaders to pursue another option.

District leaders in Marion say the origin of the term “Maverick” derives from an early 1800’s Texas rancher and slave owner - Samual A. Maverick.

The district apologized for not knowing this information before making the recommendation to the Board.

Nearly 3,000 people voted on changing the mascot name change in a survey earlier this year.

The Red Bulls and Red Storm were other possible names, but the name Marion Mavericks had nearly half the total votes.

The Maverick’s name was originally selected by school leaders as an option due to the definition of an independent thinker.

