Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCCI) - New information about the man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith shows that he ran for Grundy County Sheriff last fall, according to a report by KCCI.

This weekend, authorities announced the arrest of Michael Thomas Lang after they say he shot and killed Sgt. Jim Smith during a standoff on Friday.

According to Grundy County primary election results from June 2020, Lang won the Democratic ticket for Grundy County Sheriff and received 517 votes.

Documents show Lang lost during the fall’s general election against Republican Kirk Dolleslager, with Lang receiving just 22.3% of the vote.



The Grundy Register reported that Lang has a long list of previous criminal convictions and was twice charged with a felony-once for third offense OWI in 2009 and once for Third Degree Burglary in 1999-but on both occasions, he pled down to aggravated misdemeanor adjudications.

