Linn County Public Health plans to vaccinate around 1,000 at upcoming clinic

Vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are shown, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at the Isles of Vero Beach assisted and independent senior living community in Vero Beach, Fla.(Wilfredo Lee | AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Public health officials are planning a mass vaccination clinic for the novel coronavirus in Linn County.

The clinic, located at the DoubleTree by Hilton Alliant Energy Convention Center in downtown, is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 17, until 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 18. It will be open to anybody aged 16 or older, providing around 1,000 people with their first shot of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. A follow-up clinic will provide the second dose on May 8.

Appointments will be required for those interested in getting a shot from the clinic. People should be aware they will need to attend both clinics, and no rescheduling of appointments will be permitted. Interested persons can call (319) 892-6097, or visit the county’s website, to schedule an appointment.

The clinic will be in cooperation with the Iowa Pharmacy Association and Reutzel Pharmacy.

“Linn County Public Health is excited about this collaborative opportunity with Reutzel Pharmacy and Iowa Pharmacy Association to vaccinate our neighbors,” Pramod Dwivedi, Linn County Public Health Director, said, in a statement. “This is one of the strategies we are using to vaccinate our residents who otherwise may not be able to get the vaccine due to their schedule.”

The clinic will run overnight to allow for people with unusual schedules, like shift workers, an opportunity to get the vaccine.

More information is available on the county’s website.

