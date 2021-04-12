Advertisement

Iowa’s infrastructure receives C grade

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - President Biden is set to meet with a bipartisan group of lawmakers to discuss his administration’s $2 trillion infrastructure plan.

Overall Biden’s plan focuses on various areas from road construction, to childcare and fiber lines for broadband internet.

ABC News obtained what the plan entails for each state. It says Iowa’s infrastructure received a C grade on a recent report card.

The report says nearly 4,600 bridges and more than 400 miles of highway are in poor condition. The plan devotes $115 billion overall to fix them across the country.

Iowa saw 32 extreme weather events in the last 10 years. The overall plan calls for $50 billion to help communities nationwide recover from extreme weather events.

The report also shows Iowa has more than 206,000 veterans with the plan giving $18 billion overall to improve VA health care facilities.

To pay for the $2 trillion plan, President Biden wants to raise corporate taxes from 21 percent to 28 percent.

Democrats argue the bill will create jobs and fix several issues, but many Republicans say the plan is too expensive and will impact middle class taxes.

