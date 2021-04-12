Advertisement

Iowa State Patrol sets up memorial for fallen trooper in Oelwein

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - A public memorial for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith has been set up in a northeast Iowa city.

The display, which includes Smith’s patrol car with memorial wreath, is located at the District 10 office, located at 15239 35th Street in Oelwein. People are welcome to come to pay respects or place memorial items at that location.

Things that are left there will be gathered and presented to Smith’s family, according to officials.

Smith was killed during a police operation at a standoff in Grundy Center on Friday, April 9.

The Department of Public Safety and Sergeant Jim Smith's family would like to thank the public for the amazing show of...

Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Monday, April 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

A crash in Benton County killed one person.
One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home
A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30...
Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with...
Iowa’s infrastructure receives C grade