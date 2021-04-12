Iowa State Patrol sets up memorial for fallen trooper in Oelwein

OELWEIN, Iowa (KCRG) - A public memorial for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith has been set up in a northeast Iowa city.

The display, which includes Smith’s patrol car with memorial wreath, is located at the District 10 office, located at 15239 35th Street in Oelwein. People are welcome to come to pay respects or place memorial items at that location.

Things that are left there will be gathered and presented to Smith’s family, according to officials.

Smith was killed during a police operation at a standoff in Grundy Center on Friday, April 9.

The Department of Public Safety and Sergeant Jim Smith's family would like to thank the public for the amazing show of... Posted by Iowa State Patrol on Monday, April 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.