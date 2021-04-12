Advertisement

Iowa reports 149 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 149 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, but had no additional virus-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 357,042 people in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,857 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported a total of 1,011 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,666,610 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 14.7 percent.

The state reported 220 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 30 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 55 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 21 on ventilators.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Monday morning shows a total of 773,878 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,865,510 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Hy-Vee and Collins Aerospace are hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Cedar Rapids this week. And CVS Pharmacy recently announced it’s adding more locations that will offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

