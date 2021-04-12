Iowa City health clinic celebrates 50 years of services during a pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much has stayed constant during the pandemic, but the Iowa City Free Medical and Dental Clinic has continued to provide people with health and dental care. This year it celebrates its 50th year.

The Iowa City Free Medical and Dental Clinic is a non-profit organization, which tries to eliminate barriers to health care by offering services without cost. It was established in 1971.

It also encourages the participation of patients in their own care and said it offers services that are non-judgmental and confidential. But, services are looking different with the pandemic. Volunteers are socially distant, fewer patients are moving through the clinic and at the beginning of the pandemic closed a few clinics down.

Dr. Cecila Norris, who is the medical director for the clinic said the lobby is normally busier.

“There would be 10 to 15 patients at any one time waiting in the lobby,” she said.

Barbara Vinograde, who is the executive director for the clinic, said the clinic’s mission is personal for her because she once didn’t have health insurance either.

But, even as times are getting better, Vinograde’s time is almost-up. She’s worked at the clinic for 28 years and plans to retire soon.

Meaning when the clinic’s 50th celebration ends, another celebration is coming.

