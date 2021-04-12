Advertisement

Iowa City health clinic celebrates 50 years of services during a pandemic

By Ethan Stein
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 5:54 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Not much has stayed constant during the pandemic, but the Iowa City Free Medical and Dental Clinic has continued to provide people with health and dental care. This year it celebrates its 50th year.

The Iowa City Free Medical and Dental Clinic is a non-profit organization, which tries to eliminate barriers to health care by offering services without cost. It was established in 1971.

It also encourages the participation of patients in their own care and said it offers services that are non-judgmental and confidential. But, services are looking different with the pandemic. Volunteers are socially distant, fewer patients are moving through the clinic and at the beginning of the pandemic closed a few clinics down.

Dr. Cecila Norris, who is the medical director for the clinic said the lobby is normally busier.

“There would be 10 to 15 patients at any one time waiting in the lobby,” she said.

Barbara Vinograde, who is the executive director for the clinic, said the clinic’s mission is personal for her because she once didn’t have health insurance either.

But, even as times are getting better, Vinograde’s time is almost-up. She’s worked at the clinic for 28 years and plans to retire soon.

Meaning when the clinic’s 50th celebration ends, another celebration is coming.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

President Biden is set to meet with a bi-partisan group of lawmakers to discuss his...
Biden to meet with lawmakers on infrastructure plan
Cedar Rapids hospitals to lift some visitor restrictions
The Minnesota National Guard has been deployed to Brooklyn Center, just north of Minneapolis.
Minnesota deploys National Guard following fatal officer-involved shooting
The Galena man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body at the Dubuque...
Galena man accused of killing ex-girlfriend in Dubuque to be arraigned
One of the two inmates charged in a deadly attack at the Anamosa State Prison is set to be...
Inmate charged in fatal Anamosa prison attack to be arraigned Monday