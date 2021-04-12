Advertisement

Inmate accused in prison worker killings pleads not guilty

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (AP) — One of two inmates accused of killing two prison workers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary last month has pleaded not guilty to charges in the case.

Television station WHO-TV reports that Michael Dutcher filed a written plead ahead of Monday’s scheduled court appearance, which has been postponed at the request of attorneys for the other inmate accused, Thomas Woodard Jr.

Both men are charged with first-degree murder and other counts in the March 23 slayings of nurse Lorena Schulte and correctional officer Robert McFarland.

Authorities say the workers were killed during a failed escape attempt by Dutcher and Woodard.

Both inmates were serving time for armed robbery convictions at the time of the killings.

