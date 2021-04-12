Hy-Vee and Collins Aerospace hosting COVID-19 vaccination events in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A limited number of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will be available at an event at Collins Aerospace on Monday and Tuesday.

The vaccine is available for patients 18 and older, by appointment only.

Those with appointments will go to the white Hy-Vee bus located in the B154 Rec Center High Court Fitness Area, at 800 Collins Road NE.

The clinic hours will be Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

