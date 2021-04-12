Former Cyclone Deon Broomfield excited to return to Ames as safeties coach

AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s exciting for any player to return to his or her alma mater as an assistant coach or a head coach. That’s the case for former Iowa State safety Deon Broomfield.

Broomfield played for the Cyclones from 2010 to 2013. He finished with 125 career tackles and three interceptions.

He’s back in Ames after being hired as the new safeties coach back in the winter.

“I’m focused on the future,” Broomfield said. “What I’ve done in the past, it’s not going to change what we’re going to do and our mission moving forward. So I try to not dwell too much on that.”

Broomfield knew he wanted to get into coaching the moment he graduated from Iowa State. After being on the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad in 2014, his coaching career took off and he’s been at multiple levels along the way. He started at the Division III level at Carthage in Wisconsin, then made a pair of stops in the Missouri Valley Conference at Western Illinois and Indiana State. Last year, he was a defensive assistant for the Houston Texans.

“Every level has its unique challenges, per se, but I think from a coaching perspective, what doesn’t change is the fundamentals and the technique,” Broomfield said.

