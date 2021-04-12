Advertisement

For Chauvin’s trial attorney, it’s all about raising doubt

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Like any defense attorney, Eric Nelson has a broad strategy as he questions witnesses at Derek Chauvin’s trial in George Floyd’s death.

Nelson’s queries are often aimed at advancing the narrative he wants to plant deep in jurors’ minds: that Floyd put himself in danger by taking dangerous drugs that likely contributed to his death or caused it entirely.

Nelson has also sought to portray bystanders as a dangerous crowd, and suggested Chauvin’s knee wasn’t on Floyd’s neck as long as prosecutors say.

Experts say it’s something good defense attorneys do — but they have to be careful not to take it too far.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

After two consecutive eruptions of the La Soufrière volcano in St. Vincent, the island nation...
‘Huge’ explosion rocks St. Vincent as volcano keeps erupting
This satellite photo from Planet Labs Inc. shows Iran's Natanz nuclear facility on Wednesday,...
Iran blames Israel for sabotage at Natanz nuclear site
An entrance ramp for I-80 will close for several weeks in Johnson County for an interchange...
Interstate 80 entrance ramp to close for several weeks in Johnson County
Police in Georgia said multiple officers were hurt during a police chase and shooting Monday.
Sheriff’s official: Georgia officers hurt in chase, shooting
A Cedar Rapids sales agency says it has dozens of positions open right now.
Working Iowa: Infinity, Inc. to hire as many as 100 people over 6 months