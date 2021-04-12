Food service worker assaulted by several inmates at South Dakota State Penitentiary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Amir Mulamba was hospitalized after being assaulted by several inmates during his shift on April 2nd.

Amir’s sister, Halima, tells Dakota News Now that Amir had instructed an inmate that he was cutting the food improperly. The inmate then asked him to demonstrate how to do it. It was then the inmate came from the side and punched him in the face. After Amir was knocked unconscious, more inmates began assaulting him, focusing on the head.

Another food service worker stepped in to try and help. When the inmates stopped assaulted Amir, he was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

“Seeing my little brother in the emergency room like that. When I think about it, it hurts,” Halima Mulamba said.

“I saw my brother couldn’t move, he was just bleeding and his head was swollen up,” Ismael Mulamba said, Amir’s brother.

Amir’s siblings hope to prevent incidents like this in the future.

“I really want everyone who has a plan of going there, or working around there to have a self-defense class at least,” Ismael said.

“I’m actually worried about anybody who works there for their safety. What happened to my brother I don’t want it to happen to anybody,” Halima said.

The South Dakota Department of Corrections confirmed that the incident occurred. They also stated that the incident is currently under review by the division of criminal investigation.

