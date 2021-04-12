Advertisement

First finalist for University of Iowa president participates in forum

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa search committee heard from its first Presidential finalist during a virtual forum on Monday afternoon.

Hari Osofsky is currently the Dean of Penn State Law school and the Penn State School of International Affairs. She’s on campus in Iowa City on Monday and Tuesday to meet with faculty, staff and students.

”A major focus of my leadership at Penn State and nationally has been on innovation and technology, and how we prepare our students for evolving careers and workplaces,” Osofsky said, during the forum.

Osofsky is one of four finalists who will meet for on-campus interviews. The other three finalists have not been publicly announced.

The search started last year after current President Bruce Harreld announced he’ll be retiring. Harreld’s last day will be May 16th.

The University of Iowa’s Graduate College Dean will serve as the interim president until the next permanent president takes over.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

An employee arranges books on a shelf at the branch of the Marion Library along Seventh Avenue.
Marion Library branch reopens to public, with continued restrictions
As the state honors a fallen Iowa State Patrol trooper, we're learning more about the man...
Background of suspect in Iowa State Patrol Trooper death shows lengthy criminal history, struggle with alcohol
A vial with the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease is ready at the vaccination...
Multiple vaccine clinics scheduled through Meskwaki Tribal Health Clinic, open to anyone
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids
Police look for driver who seemingly hit motorcyclist on purpose in Cedar Rapids