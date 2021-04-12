First finalist for University of Iowa president participates in forum

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa search committee heard from its first Presidential finalist during a virtual forum on Monday afternoon.

Hari Osofsky is currently the Dean of Penn State Law school and the Penn State School of International Affairs. She’s on campus in Iowa City on Monday and Tuesday to meet with faculty, staff and students.

”A major focus of my leadership at Penn State and nationally has been on innovation and technology, and how we prepare our students for evolving careers and workplaces,” Osofsky said, during the forum.

Osofsky is one of four finalists who will meet for on-campus interviews. The other three finalists have not been publicly announced.

The search started last year after current President Bruce Harreld announced he’ll be retiring. Harreld’s last day will be May 16th.

The University of Iowa’s Graduate College Dean will serve as the interim president until the next permanent president takes over.

