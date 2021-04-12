CVS Pharmacy adding more locations that offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - CVS on Monday announced its expanding the number of locations that will offer COVID-19 vaccines.

The pharmacy is adding locations in Altoona, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Marion, Waterloo and West Des Moines.

The new locations will begin offering vaccinations on Wednesday, with appointment booking to begin on Tuesday.

Patients must first register at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by contacting CVS customer service (800) 746-7287.

CVS said it is not accepting walk-ins without a pre-scheduled appointment.

