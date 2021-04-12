Advertisement

CVS Pharmacy adding more locations that offer COVID-19 vaccination appointments

(WALB)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 9:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - CVS on Monday announced its expanding the number of locations that will offer COVID-19 vaccines.

The pharmacy is adding locations in Altoona, Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Davenport, Des Moines, Dubuque, Fort Dodge, Marion, Waterloo and West Des Moines.

The new locations will begin offering vaccinations on Wednesday, with appointment booking to begin on Tuesday.

Patients must first register at CVS.com, through the CVS Pharmacy app, or by contacting CVS customer service (800) 746-7287.

CVS said it is not accepting walk-ins without a pre-scheduled appointment.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team gives press briefing
Monday sees the easing of restrictions that have been in place in England since early January...
Shops, gyms, outdoor dining restart in Britain
Kent State University student Jarrett Woo gets his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccination from...
US colleges divided over requiring student COVID-19 vaccinations
The Iowa City Free Medical and Dental Clinic is celebrating its 50th year.
Iowa City health clinic celebrates 50 years of services during a pandemic