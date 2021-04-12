Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in revealing more information about a shots fired incident on the southwest side in early March.

At around 8:41 pm. on Tuesday, March 2, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired at the Kum & Go, located at 30 Four Oaks Drive SW. Police said that a person was in a vehicle near a gas pump when another person approached their vehicle and fired a weapon. The vehicle was shot, though the person inside was not hit.

Both the victim and the suspect left the scene before officers were able to locate them.

Officers are seeking more information about the suspect, the owner of the vehicle the suspect was driving, and the victim. If you know anything about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5457 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). You may also 5227 and your tip to CRIMES (274637) and reference case #2021-03114.

A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30 Four Oaks Drive SW, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. (Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

