Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Police seeking information in connection to attempted shooting

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in revealing more information about a shots fired incident on the southwest side in early March.

At around 8:41 pm. on Tuesday, March 2, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of shots being fired at the Kum & Go, located at 30 Four Oaks Drive SW. Police said that a person was in a vehicle near a gas pump when another person approached their vehicle and fired a weapon. The vehicle was shot, though the person inside was not hit.

Both the victim and the suspect left the scene before officers were able to locate them.

Officers are seeking more information about the suspect, the owner of the vehicle the suspect was driving, and the victim. If you know anything about this incident, you are encouraged to call the Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5457 or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME (272-7463). You may also 5227 and your tip to CRIMES (274637) and reference case #2021-03114.

A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30...
A vehicle and person allegedly involved in a shots fired incident at a Kum & Go, located at 30 Four Oaks Drive SW, on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.(Courtesy: Cedar Rapids Police Department)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Grundy Center police car parks outside a house with damage along G Avenue, Saturday, April...
Man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith won 2020 primary election for county sheriff
Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a standoff in Grundy Center left an Iowa State Patrol...
Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting

Latest News

A crash in Benton County killed one person.
One person killed after car crashes in Shellsburg home
The patrol car for Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, stationed as a memorial outside of the...
Iowa State Patrol sets up memorial for fallen trooper in Oelwein
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The Biden White House is amplifying the push for its $2.3 trillion infrastructure package with...
Iowa’s infrastructure receives C grade