Background of suspect in Iowa State Patrol Trooper death shows lengthy criminal history, struggle with alcohol

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Elaine Jungling lives next door to Michael Lang, the man accused of killing Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. Jungling was home when the stand-off happened.

“I looked out and saw the police lights out the window,” she said. “Then, I heard the first gunshots when the officer was shot.”

Jungling says she and Lang were cordial.

“Not real close, but the people before him were trouble. I never had any problems with him. He was always friendly,” he said.

Others say he had a promising future and was kind when he was sober, but court documents show he had a long history of charges against him, dating back to the 1990′s, many that included alcohol.

Most recently on April 1st, he was cited for trespassing at a local bar where he was permanently banned. Within the past 15 years, he was charged with his third OWI, as well as aggravated misdemeanors that documents say were his third and fourth public intoxication charges.

It’s not confirmed if alcohol played any part in last weekend’s events.

Foundation 2′s Crisis Services Director says with the uptick in gun violence nationally and locally, the President’s red flag laws proposal could help keep guns away from people in distress or crisis situations.

“An example might be if somebody was struggling with homicidal or suicidal ideation, that their would be a legal manner in which their firearms could be temporarily taken away,” said Drew Martel. “The vast majority of people are willing to work with us. Family is willing to work with us on temporarily finding safer ways to store those firearms, where there could be periods where folks are struggling, but for the most part there isn’t a legal way by which that can be enforced.”

Martel says with firearms being used in almost half of suicides, this is an important first step.

“I still think we have a long way to go,” said Martel.

