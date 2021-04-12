‘A true example for everyone’: Procession in Independence ushers fallen ISP Sgt. Jim Smith home

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Standing in silence for more than five minutes, many with their hands over their hearts and tears in their eyes, hundreds of people lined Highway 150 in Independence as Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith returned home for the final time.

Smith was killed Friday night while he and other officers were attempting to arrest a man barricaded in his home in Grundy Center, according to the Iowa Department of Public Safety. He is only the second state trooper to be shot and killed in the line of duty in Iowa, with the first in 1936, and the 11th overall trooper to die in the line of duty.

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been charged with one count of 1st Degree Murder and is being held on a $1 million cash bond.

Among those gathered Sunday, as the hearse bearing Smith’s body traveled from the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Ankeny to the funeral home in Independence, many said Smith was a person just about everyone in town either knew personally or knew of.

“It’s really hard to decide what you should do or what you shouldn’t do or what you should say,” David Lang of Independence said. “So this is an easy thing that we can all do, just by being here today and showing our respects.”

David and his wife, Lisa, knew Smith through the school band program in Independence, in which both of Smith’s children participated.

“He was always a great volunteer, always had a smile on his face, led by example. He would be somebody that you would want your child to grow up to be exactly like,” Lisa Lang said, describing Smith as “a loyal public servant, a man of God.”

The procession of law enforcement escorts Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith’s body through Independence. Several people told us Sgt. Smith was someone just about everyone here knew personally or knew of, calling him a “top-notch” man and “a man who cared for everyone” @KCRG pic.twitter.com/IDasN7YK9q — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 11, 2021

Standing a few blocks away from the Langs was Brody Till of Independence, who grew up near Smith.

“I always thought he was cool,” he said. “Like I had a cop as a neighbor. That’s pretty cool. But he was always a really nice guy to me.”

Michelle Williams, a relative of Till who also lives in Independence, didn’t know Smith personally.

But she said he was well-known in town and had a reputation for kindness.

“He wanted to help people, and even if he did have to make a stop or you got stopped by him, he always wanted to help you or make the situation better for you,” Williams said. “I think he just cared about every single person.”

She saw even more people ushering him home earlier.

“I traveled from Parkersburg earlier today, and all the overpasses are full. People are out,” Williams said.

That was most especially the case in Independence, where Sgt. Smith’s friends and neighbors formed the honor guard of silence, with hands over hearts in a solemn goodbye.

“He lived a life of public service, a man of God, and it was just a life cut short, too soon,” Lisa Lang said. “And he’ll just be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.”

People are already lining up along Hwy 150 in Independence to pay their respects to Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith as his body returns to his hometown. Many people are carrying American flags, and the flags along the road were placed after Sgt. Smith’s death, neighbors told us. pic.twitter.com/XluxfoYZQF — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 11, 2021

