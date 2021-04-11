Advertisement

Virus case trends flat compared to week ago, nearly 110k Iowans finish vaccination over last 7 days

A box of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a cooler, Monday, March 15, 2021, at a...
A box of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown in a cooler, Monday, March 15, 2021, at a Seattle Indian Health Board clinic in Seattle.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The average rate of newly-reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa stayed virtually unchanged over the last week, according to new state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 433 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday. The total number of individuals infected since the start of the pandemic in the state is now 356,893.

The average number of daily new cases, taken over a seven-day rolling average, was 521.3 people per day. This is nearly identical to the rate of 520.9 as of Sunday, April 4.

Eight more people who died with the virus were reported to state officials during the last 24 hours. A total of 5,857 people in Iowa have died with COVID-19 to date.

212 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of six since Saturday morning’s report. 54 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of two. 20 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 39 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals during the 24-hour reporting period, somewhat lower than the past day’s 47.

A total of 1,844,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 50,625 since the same time on Saturday. 762,170 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 28,387. 109,821 people have completed their vaccination course in the last week, the highest seven-day total since the week ending March 16.

The first-time tests of 1,912 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 22.6%, slightly higher than the previous day’s 20.5%. A total of 1,665,599 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination record card
What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination record card
The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Jackson...
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jackson Donald Huber
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Members of Catholic Worker House respond to Gov. Reynolds’ refusal to accept migrant children into the state

Latest News

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Procession escorting fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence on Sunday
(file photo)
Hinson receives her first dose of COVID vaccine, encourages others to get vaccinated
An Iowa City woman is hoping to help more than herself by competing in an exclusive online yoga...
Iowa City Yoga Instructor hoping to help more than herself in national “Yoga Warrior” competition
Experts say kids need around five servings of fruits and vegetables every day.
Creative ways to make eating fruits, vegetables more fun for kids
Fareway fruits and veggies.
Ways to make eating fruits and veggies more fun for kids