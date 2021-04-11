Virus case trends flat compared to week ago, nearly 110k Iowans finish vaccination over last 7 days

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The average rate of newly-reported cases of the novel coronavirus in Iowa stayed virtually unchanged over the last week, according to new state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 433 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Saturday. The total number of individuals infected since the start of the pandemic in the state is now 356,893.

The average number of daily new cases, taken over a seven-day rolling average, was 521.3 people per day. This is nearly identical to the rate of 520.9 as of Sunday, April 4.

Eight more people who died with the virus were reported to state officials during the last 24 hours. A total of 5,857 people in Iowa have died with COVID-19 to date.

212 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of six since Saturday morning’s report. 54 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of two. 20 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net increase of one. 39 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals during the 24-hour reporting period, somewhat lower than the past day’s 47.

A total of 1,844,993 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 50,625 since the same time on Saturday. 762,170 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 28,387. 109,821 people have completed their vaccination course in the last week, the highest seven-day total since the week ending March 16.

The first-time tests of 1,912 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 22.6%, slightly higher than the previous day’s 20.5%. A total of 1,665,599 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

