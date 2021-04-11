University of Iowa names Penn State dean as first finalist for next university president

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Board of Regents has announced Hari Osofsky as the first finalist in the search for the next president of the University of Iowa.

Osofsky is the Dean of Penn State Law and the Penn State School of International Affairs.

Osofsky will visit the campus on Monday and Tuesday (April 12-13) to meet with faculty, staff, students, and others.



Osofsky received her B.A. from Yale, J.D. from Yale Law School, and a Ph.D. in geography from the University of Oregon. Prior to joining Penn State, Osofsky served on the faculties of University of Minnesota Law School, Washington and Lee University School of Law, the University of Oregon School of Law, and Whittier Law School.

Osofsky‘s curriculum vitae and full interview schedule are available on the UI presidential search website and the Board of Regents website.

Osofsky will participate in a public forum at 3:30 P.M. on Monday. Due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements, a limited number of people will be allowed to attend in person. The forum will be live-streamed on the UI presidential search website and the Board’s website.

Additional information about the public forum, including how to obtain a ticket and how to ask a question during the forum, can be found on the UI presidential search website.

Osofsky is one of four finalists invited to participate in on-campus interviews. The name of each candidate will be announced the day prior to their visit.

After completion of the campus visits, the Board of Regents plans to meet on April 29-30th at the University of Iowa to hear from the search committee and interview the finalists. The selection of the next university president will be made on April 30th.

Current UI President Bruce Harreld announced that May 16th will be his last day at the University.

UI Dean of the Graduate College John Keller has been asked to serve as interim president until the next permanent University president begins their duties.

