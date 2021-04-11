Rain ends early, and eventually sunshine for some

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A few more showers are possible this morning before an area of low pressure exits to the east.

The best chance for rain will be east of the Interstate 380 corridor, with some light additional accumulation possible. This afternoon, expect some gradually decreasing clouds for all except the northeast zone near Dubuque. Temperatures reach the mid 50s to low 60s, depending on how early clouds begin to clear.

Quiet, cool, and windy will be the rule through about Tuesday, before temperatures start to slowly climb back toward the upper 50s by next weekend. A chance for showers exists Friday night into Saturday, but most of the week will be quiet.

