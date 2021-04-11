Procession escorting fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence on Sunday

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - A procession will be escorting fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith home to Independence on Sunday afternoon.

Sgt. Smith died in the line of duty during a standoff in Grundy Center on Friday night.

The escort will leave Ankeny around 1:00 P.M. and will head to Independence on Hwy 150 from Hwy 20, going to Reiff’s Funeral Home located at 216 3rd Ave SE (Hwy 150).

Sgt. Smith is expected to arrive at the funeral home at approximately 3:30 P.M.

Those that wish to show their support are asked to line up on the sidewalks.

Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith will be brought home today to Independence. The escort will leave Ankeny around... Posted by Buchanan County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, April 11, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.