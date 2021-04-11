Advertisement

Neighbor reacts to deadly standoff in Grundy Center

By Taylor Holt
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 7:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KCRG) - A neighbor spoke with KCRG-TV9 after a deadly standoff that happened in Grundy Center on Friday night left Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith dead and a suspect, Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, hospitalized in critical condition.

As of about noon on Saturday, the road on 4th Street and G Avenue in Grundy Center was back open, but crime scene tape was still blocking off the residence where that fatal standoff happened, with damage is still very visible.

Earlier on Saturday, Iowa state patrol, police, and an armored vehicle were still at the scene, as well as several state troopers and investigators. Roads were blocked off to traffic as they went through the scene.

The incident happened in a residential area, where Bethany Presbyterian Church is located on the corner.

Alfred Haberts lives behind that church. He told KCRG-TV9 what he saw from his window at about 9:00 P.M. on Friday evening.

“All the sheriff’s office and Highway Patrol came in. There was seven of them parked here beside my house on the drive of the church in the parking lot and then they finally shut the lights off of the parking lot of the church to make it dark because I think he was running around or something at one time to they were surveilling the whole area here,” he said. “I could see cops, highway patrol with their guns and we’re walking around and everything so other than that not much.”

Haberts said he stayed up until about 1:00 A.M. when the scene was still very active. He said he’s lived in Grundy Center for about 15 years and that Friday night’s standoff was something out of the ordinary for his small town.

