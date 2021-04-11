Advertisement

NDSU bests UNI 23-20; Panthers close spring season with 3-4 record

Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The North Dakota State Bison defeated the UNI Panthers 23-20 on Saturday evening. Following the loss, the Panthers close their season with a record of 3-4 while the Bison improve to 6-1.

Quarterback Will McElvain threw for 193 yards, connecting on 14 of his 27 pass attempts. Tyler Hoosman was the spotlight of the Panther offense, rushing for 70 yards and two touchdowns.

The Panthers took a 6-0 first half lead over the Bison thanks to two Matthew Cook field goals, but NDSU would respond quickly as Christian Watson returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to give the Bison a lead they never relinquished.

NDSU Quarterback Zeb Noland completed eight of his 16 pass attempts for 154 yards and a touchdown. As a team, the Bison rushed for 155 yards, led by 86 from Watson.

With the playoffs out of sight, the Panthers look ahead to the fall FCS football season.

