Mild but windy into the workweek

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a soggy start to the weekend, drier weather is ahead.

Tonight, look for continued clearing and lows around 40.

On Monday, partly cloudy skies are expected for most of eastern Iowa with a little bonus sunshine expected south of I-80. Look for highs to warm to near normal for this time of year, in the mid and upper 50s. A bit of a cool down takes us into Tuesday and Wednesday where highs dip into the lower 50s, rebounding back to the mid and upper 50s for the rest of the week and next weekend.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds through the week with our next shot at rain not until next weekend.

