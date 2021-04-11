Iowa City Yoga Instructor hoping to help more than herself in national “Yoga Warrior” competition

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City woman is hoping to help more than herself by competing in a national online yoga competition, put on by Yoga Journal.

Maureen Mondanaro is the Owner and Yoga Instructor at HotHouse Yoga in Iowa City and Coralville. Mondanaro entered into the “Yoga Warrior” Competition, where contestants share their stories and love of yoga online and rally their community for votes. The winner will be featured in Yoga Journal, but Mondanaro says the recognition is not why she’s doing this. Instead, she says the cash prize of $10,000 will go straight to her daughter who was recently diagnosed with cancer.

“It’s huge. She’s been through a lot. She had four surgeries in the matter of a three-week period. Anything I can do for her is going to help her tremendously and just to be there to support her through this as well,” said Mondanaro. “At 25 years old, it’s a really big deal to go through this, but people are going through it all the time and we are certainly not unique to cancer or anything else.”

She says the community support she’s gotten already has been amazing and is asking people to keep on voting everyday on Facebook. Voting to push her through to the Semi-Finals goes until April 15th.

“The outpouring of love and support has been incredible already. It’s been exciting and it’s generated a lot of energy around our studio as well. We’ve been through a lot the past year, but it’s really nice to just have something we’re all community-focused on,” said Mondanaro.

People can vote for her on her profile on the Yoga Warrior website.

The competition benefits the Veterans Yoga Project as well, which gives free yoga classes to veterans as a form of therapy.

