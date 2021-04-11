Hinson receives her first dose of COVID vaccine, encourages others to get vaccinated

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday and is encouraging others to get vaccinated.

In a statement, Hinson said:

“I received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. I am incredibly grateful to the American scientists and innovators who developed the vaccines in record time and to all of our health care workers who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic. The FDA-approved vaccines are safe and effective and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The sooner we get more shots in arms, the sooner we will return to normalcy.”

All Iowans ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can register to receive the shot online.

I got my first COVID-19 vaccine shot at @HyVee yesterday! Thanks to Lucy for giving it to me and to all our health care heroes who have been on the front lines of the pandemic. Everyone should get their vaccine as soon as they can! #IA01 pic.twitter.com/mRyL1j3JBn — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) April 11, 2021

