Hinson receives her first dose of COVID vaccine, encourages others to get vaccinated

(file photo)(facebook.com/@RepAshleyHinson)
Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa 1st District Congresswoman Ashley Hinson received her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday and is encouraging others to get vaccinated.

In a statement, Hinson said:

I received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine yesterday. I am incredibly grateful to the American scientists and innovators who developed the vaccines in record time and to all of our health care workers who have been on the frontlines of this pandemic. The FDA-approved vaccines are safe and effective and I encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. The sooner we get more shots in arms, the sooner we will return to normalcy.

All Iowans ages 16 and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and can register to receive the shot online.

