Abused Cedar Rapids puppy released from the hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kimble, the puppy in a recent Cedar Rapids animal abuse case, has been released from the hospital following surgery for serious injuries.
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday.
Jayden Devontre Cliff, 22, was arrested last week and charged with Animal Abuse Causing Serious Injury. Authorities say he threw Kimble to the ground and kicked the dog, causing multiple broken bones.
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids say they believe Kimble is 10 weeks old most likely a mix of “Golden Retriever, possibly Great Pyrenees or another herding breed.”
Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapid plans to continue updating the public on Kimble’s continuing journey. They say he is in foster care with an experienced Blue Pearl veterinary technician and say his “future is bright!”
