Advertisement

Abused Cedar Rapids puppy released from the hospital

Published: Apr. 11, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kimble, the puppy in a recent Cedar Rapids animal abuse case, has been released from the hospital following surgery for serious injuries.

Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids made the announcement in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Puppy Kimble is out of the hospital! A lot of things have changed for the better in Kimble’s very young world! We now...

Posted by Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids on Saturday, April 10, 2021

Jayden Devontre Cliff, 22, was arrested last week and charged with Animal Abuse Causing Serious Injury. Authorities say he threw Kimble to the ground and kicked the dog, causing multiple broken bones.

Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapids say they believe Kimble is 10 weeks old most likely a mix of “Golden Retriever, possibly Great Pyrenees or another herding breed.”

Critter Crusaders of Cedar Rapid plans to continue updating the public on Kimble’s continuing journey. They say he is in foster care with an experienced Blue Pearl veterinary technician and say his “future is bright!”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination record card
What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination record card
The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Jackson...
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jackson Donald Huber
FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears during a news...
Members of Catholic Worker House respond to Gov. Reynolds’ refusal to accept migrant children into the state

Latest News

Disciplinary records show Michael Dutcher had threatened assault staff at another Iowa prison a...
Suspect in Anamosa prison killings pleads not guilty
People gather in Black Hawk County along Highway 20 to honor Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith...
Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence
The Board of Regents has announced Penn State Dean Hari Osofsky as the first finalist in the...
University of Iowa names Penn State dean as first finalist for next university president
Bystanders pay their respects as fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith is escorted home to...
WATCH: Procession escorts fallen Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith home to Independence