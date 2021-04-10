What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination record card

Iowa (KCRG) -More than 700,000 Iowans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and even more have gotten their first dose of a vaccine.

Beth Meyer, from Cedar Rapids, got her second COVID-19 vaccine in March, and says she’s glad to have it. ”I had a few symptoms after my first shot, but could hardly tell with the second shot. Unfortunately I did have COVID in November, so it was kind of expected to have a few more symptoms,” says Meyer

Even with her second shot completed, Meyer says she’s planning to keep her vaccine card for years to come, as a reminder, and a record. ”I want to know exactly the dates I got it, I want to be able to show people exactly which shots I got and when. And it’s just good to keep records and verify I have had my vaccine,” says Meyer.

Sam Jarvis, the Community Health Division Manager for Johnson County Public Health, says the cards are important between shots for the two-dose vaccines, to keep track of dates for a second shot and get information from both shots recorded. But even after being fully vaccinated, it’s a good idea to keep the card around. ”It’s a part of your medical records. We’d encourage people to hang onto those, keep them safe. We know people have posted on Facebook and things, certainly cover up your personal information,” says Jarvis.

But for people who do lose the card, or who just aren’t sentimental and don’t want to keep it, Jarvis says not to worry. ”These are being recorded in immunization registries across the state, across the nation. But as always it’s part of your medical records. It’s got your information on it,” says Jarvis.

The CDC recommends taking a picture of your vaccine card to have as a backup copy.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.