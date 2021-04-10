Parlor City Ice Cream offers $200 sign-on bonuses to get more employees before summer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -An area ice cream shop is looking for more help. Parlor City Ice Cream in Cedar Rapids and Marion is hiring and they’re offering $200 sign-on bonuses for people hired at either location.

The popular ice cream shop is waiting to open its 42nd Street location until it’s properly staffed.

Applicants can apply online. They need 25 employees per location in the summertime. Right now, there are only a total of 8 full and part-time staffers.

Shaylyn Blackledge-Hartman has been an employee for five years.

“We have a super fun work environment, we’re looking for smiling faces, people that are willing to put in the work. A very upbeat and positive environment,” she told KCRG-TV9.

Both locations are following CDC guidelines to try and keep staff and customers safe. The Marion location is open year-round but has been doing carry-out only since the pandemic.

