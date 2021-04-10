Advertisement

Operation Quickfind: Jackson Donald Huber

The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Jackson...
The Marion Police Department is asking for the public's help locating 15-year-old Jackson Donald Huber.(Brad Vidmar | Marion Police Department)
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating 15-year-old Jackson Donald Huber.

He’s described as a white male, 5′10″ tall, weighs 155 lbs, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing brown cowboy boots with a USA flag and blue Cody James-brand jeans.

He was last seen at his home on Friday, April 9th at 10:00 P.M.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at 319-377-1511.

