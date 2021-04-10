Advertisement

Members of Catholic Worker House respond to Gov. Reynolds’ refusal to accept migrant children into the state

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Members of the Iowa City Catholic Worker House say they are disappointed in Governor Kim Reynolds for rejecting a federal request to accept migrants in Iowa.

On Thursday, Reynolds said that the need to find immigrant children a home is the President’s problem.

“If you put yourself in their shoes, all they’re trying to do is to save their children from harm, and reunite their families,” said Maureen Vasile of Catholic Worker House.

The Iowa City Catholic Worker House plans to call the Governor’s office to voice its concerns.

