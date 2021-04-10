Kirkwood punches ticket to NJCAA DII National Tournament
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood Eagles defeated the Southwestern Spartans 77-52 on Saturday afternoon to clinch a berth in the NJCAA DII National Tournament.
The Eagles took a commanding lead in the first half after outscoring the Spartans 22-10 in the second quarter. Kemara Watson led the Eagles with a career best 21 points.
Kirkwood will wait until Monday to find out who their first-round opponent will be at the tournament which takes place in Hickory, North Carolina.
Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.