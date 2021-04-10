Advertisement

Kirkwood punches ticket to NJCAA DII National Tournament

Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Kirkwood Eagles defeated the Southwestern Spartans 77-52 on Saturday afternoon to clinch a berth in the NJCAA DII National Tournament.

The Eagles took a commanding lead in the first half after outscoring the Spartans 22-10 in the second quarter. Kemara Watson led the Eagles with a career best 21 points.

Kirkwood will wait until Monday to find out who their first-round opponent will be at the tournament which takes place in Hickory, North Carolina.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting
What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination record card
What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination record card
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
In this February 2021 photo provided by Matt Johnson is animal rights activist Johnson, a...
Industry foe charged under Iowa’s new food trespassing law
The Iowa City Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Zane Ormsby.
UPDATE: Missing Iowa City teen found safe

Latest News

Xavier shuts out Pella
Top-ranked Xavier takes down #5 Pella 1-0
Xavier shuts out Pella
Xavier shuts out Pella in top-5 showdown
Kirkwood clinches berth in NJCAA national tournament
Baranczyk leaves Drake for head coaching job at Oklahoma