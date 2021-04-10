Gray, windy, with rain chances increasing through the day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A gray and wet day will start off the weekend, at least for most of eastern Iowa.

The best chances for the rain to stick around the longest, starting by mid-morning and lasting through tonight, will be along and east of a line from Oskaloosa to Independence to Decorah. There, an inch or more is possible in many locations. To the northwest of that line, rain is still possible but may not last as long. Temperatures today are nearly steady in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Some sun is possible on Sunday with somewhat warmer temperatures, though winds remain fairly strong, too.

A secondary cooldown starts with the workweek and continues through Wednesday, before a slight bounce back toward the upper 50s by the end of the week. Most of the week stays dry, too, with our next chance of rain holding off until next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.