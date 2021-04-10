Governor Reynolds to order flags at half-staff in honor of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds will order all flags in Iowa be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on the day of interment in honor and remembrance of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith, who was killed during a standoff with a suspect in Grundy Center on Friday night. Details will be forthcoming.

Gov. Reynolds issued the following statement in response to Sgt. Smith’s death:

“It’s with deep sorrow that we recognize the loss of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith, a courageous hero who died in the line of duty. Sgt. Jim Smith was a loving husband, father of two, and a pillar of the community. I along with the entire state of Iowa grieve for his family and friends as they try to cope with this devastating loss. Today we are once again reminded of the selfless sacrifices the brave men and women in uniform make. Let us never forget their bravery and that of their loved ones.”

Iowa State Patrol trooper killed WATCH: Officials in Grundy Center issue an update on the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during last night's standoff. Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Saturday, April 10, 2021

