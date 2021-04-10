Advertisement

Drier but gusty moving forward

Look for showers still possible early Sunday, slowly coming to an end from west to east through...
Look for showers still possible early Sunday, slowly coming to an end from west to east through the morning.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steady rain continues overnight as a low-pressure center continues to move northeast toward the Great Lakes.

Look for showers still possible early Sunday, slowly coming to an end from west to east through the morning. Rain looks to last longest in far eastern Iowa, where temperatures look to be cooler through the day, in the mid-50s. Look for upper 50s elsewhere across the area as skies slowly become partly cloudy through the afternoon.

Gusty winds will be noticeable tonight, out of the north up to 35 MPH, turning more northwest on Sunday with gusts to 30 MPH.

It will stay dry but breezy into the workweek.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE-The patch of the logo for the Iowa State Patrol on the shoulder of a deputy. Photo date:...
Iowa State Patrol officer killed in Grundy County incident, including officer-involved shooting
What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination record card
What to do with your COVID-19 vaccination record card
Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith was killed on Friday, April 9, 2021, during a standoff...
Officials name the Iowa State Patrol trooper killed during standoff
In this February 2021 photo provided by Matt Johnson is animal rights activist Johnson, a...
Industry foe charged under Iowa’s new food trespassing law
The Iowa City Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Zane Ormsby.
UPDATE: Missing Iowa City teen found safe

Latest News

Look for showers still possible early Sunday, slowly coming to an end from west to east through...
First Alert Forecast
Rain likely today.
Gray, windy, with rain chances increasing through the day
Rain likely today.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
One day rainy, One day dry