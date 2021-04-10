Drier but gusty moving forward

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Steady rain continues overnight as a low-pressure center continues to move northeast toward the Great Lakes.

Look for showers still possible early Sunday, slowly coming to an end from west to east through the morning. Rain looks to last longest in far eastern Iowa, where temperatures look to be cooler through the day, in the mid-50s. Look for upper 50s elsewhere across the area as skies slowly become partly cloudy through the afternoon.

Gusty winds will be noticeable tonight, out of the north up to 35 MPH, turning more northwest on Sunday with gusts to 30 MPH.

It will stay dry but breezy into the workweek.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.