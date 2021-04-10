COVID numbers among younger people a cause for concern in Johnson County

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite the more than 41,000 people now fully vaccinated in Johnson County, the number of COVID cases among younger people has become a cause for concern.

In the last seven days, people ages 18-to-29 have accounted for the largest percentage of new positive cases in Iowa. Statewide, that age group accounts for 26% of new positive tests.

But in Johnson County, nearly 40% of all cases are that same age group. 8% of positive tests in Johnson County in the last week were among those 17 and younger, compared to 4% statewide.

The Iowa City School district is reporting nearly 1,000 students in quarantine as of Friday, April 9th, with 57 positive cases and 84 presumed positive cases. The two schools with the most confirmed cases and students in quarantine are Northwest Junior High and City High School.

Iowa City schools follow CDC guidance, which requires students to quarantine if they’ve had close contact with a positive case, mask or not. That’s stricter than the state’s guidance, which only requires exposed students to quarantine if they were not wearing a mask.

Sam Jarvis with Johnson County Public Health said they are aware of the high number of cases, but couldn’t point to a specific reason.

“We anticipated a rise in cases across the board, likely due to spring break travel or better weather. If a person was traveling, seeing friends or family. At this point and time, we’re unsure if there is something specific about this or if it’s a continuation of the travel,” Jarvis said.

Jarvis said Johnson County Public Health will continue to have conversations with the district on rising cases. He said this first week of open eligibility for COVID vaccines has gone well, but as we’ve heard many times before, he hopes people will be patient as there has been a lot of demand for the limited supply.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.