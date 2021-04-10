Advertisement

616 new individuals test positive for, six die with, COVID-19

A woman after getting her COVID-19 vaccine
(weau)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - More individuals in Iowa tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to new state data, while several more who died were reported to officials since Friday morning.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 616 people who tested positive for the virus were added to the state’s total since the same time on Friday, which now stands at 356,460.

Six more people who died with COVID-19 were added to the state’s total, which is at 5,849 since the beginning of the pandemic.

218 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of 10 since Friday morning. 52 of those people are in intensive care units, a net increase of three. 19 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of one. 47 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus during the 24-hour reporting period, a number similar to the day before.

A total of 1,794,368 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 46,143 since the same time on Saturday. 733,783 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 22,035.

The first-time tests of 3,003 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 20.5%, slightly higher than the previous day’s 20.0%. A total of 1,663,687 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

