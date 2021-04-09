Advertisement

UnityPoint Health Cedar Rapids is warning about a new scam

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - UnityPoint Health Cedar Rapids is warning about a new scam.

Its says there are reports of people getting calls from what appears to be a UnityPoint Health phone number.

Callers are asking for social security numbers and other personal information.

UnityPoint says health care organizations will never ask for that kind of information over the phone.

It says if people are suspicious someone is facilitating a scam, hang up the phone.

