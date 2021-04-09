Advertisement

UnityPoint fire determined to be unintentional

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials have determined the fire at a UnityPoint building in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday was unintentional.

Authorities say the fire originated above the drop-down ceiling on the second floor where electrical wiring, fiber optics, and HVAC components are located.

Emergency crews battled the fire at 3851 River Ridge Road NE, near the intersection of Glass Road and Edgewood Road Northeast. The building is owned by TBD Investments, LLC and is being leased by UnityPoint Health.

Authorities said there were two employees inside the structure at the time of the fire, but that they were able to safely escape. No injuries were reported.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they found approximately half of the second floor of the two-story commercial structure engulfed in flames. The fire response was upgraded to a two-alarm fire and fire crews from Hiawatha were also dispatched to assist the Cedar Rapids Fire Department.

NewsLine9 callers reported smoke from the fire was visible for several miles across Cedar Rapids.

According to UnityPoint Health, the building is a total loss and is unsafe for entry, but was insured. UnityPoint Health said they are supporting its team members who worked in the building through its Employee Assistance Program.

The building also served as city hall for a few years after the Flood of 2008.

According to UnityPoint Health, the majority of employees at the facility have been working remotely due to the pandemic, but officials say that no patient data or medical records have been affected. Temporary office space has been identified within UnityPoint Health for those employees that were working at the building. UnityPoint also said they are evaluating the next steps for future office space.

Cedar Rapids Police officers, Area Ambulance Service, American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, and Alliant Energy all assisted with the response.

