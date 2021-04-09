Advertisement

Two homes struck by gunfire in Cedar Rapids Friday morning, no one injured

Officials secured McKinley Middle School as a precaution.
(Storyblocks)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two homes in Cedar Rapids were struck by gunfire Friday morning.

Police said the shots were fired in the area between the 600 and 800 blocks of 15th Street SE at around 10:12 a.m.

Witnesses told police a suspect fled the area on foot.

Officials said McKinley Middle School was secured as a safety precaution.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Jacey Meyer, 31, of Dyersville, faces child endangerment and neglect charges after police say...
Dyersville woman accused of stabbing stepdaughter with scissors
The view from KCRG-TV9's Pinpoint Doppler Radar on Wednesday, April 8, 2021, when a tornado...
Why was there no warning with Wednesday’s tornado
Storm damage in southwest Cedar Rapids on April 8, 2021. (Courtesy photo)
Tornado that hit Cedar Rapids rated EF-0

Latest News

Generic prison bars graphic.
Union files OSHA complaint, claims Department of Corrections denied inspectors access to Coralville facility
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) grabs a rebound over Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the...
Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge to transfer to Xavier
Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge announced he is transferring to transfer to Xavier in...
Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge to transfer to Xavier
Medical experts are keeping an eye on the Midwest and the northeast as they're reporting a...
Experts fear COVID-19 surge in the Midwest and Northeast