Two homes struck by gunfire in Cedar Rapids Friday morning, no one injured

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two homes in Cedar Rapids were struck by gunfire Friday morning.

Police said the shots were fired in the area between the 600 and 800 blocks of 15th Street SE at around 10:12 a.m.

Witnesses told police a suspect fled the area on foot.

Officials said McKinley Middle School was secured as a safety precaution.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

No injuries were reported.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police at (319) 286-5491, or Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CS-CRIME.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.