Showers early today, more rain on the way for Saturday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 5:19 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for areas of light, scattered rain to start the day. Like yesterday, the main chance of rain will occur very early, leaving us cloudy the rest of the day. Plan on highs into the 50s. Yet another system is still on track to bring us rain on Saturday and this one is showing signs of strengthening with the latest data. What this means for you is a wet, windy and chilly Saturday. Rain amounts will likely be in the half inch to one inch range with that system. The gusty wind will continue into next week as colder air takes over. Plan on highs only into the 50s for all of next week with the potential for frost on multiple nights.

