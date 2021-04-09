Advertisement

Prairie Crest Elementary construction, renovations to begin in June

Construction and renovations for Prairie Crest Elementary are expected to begin in June...
Construction and renovations for Prairie Crest Elementary are expected to begin in June immediately after the end of the current school year.(College Community School District)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction and renovations for Prairie Crest Elementary are expected to begin in June immediately after the end of the current school year.

The project is part of the district’s 10-year facilities plan involving updates to the district’s three oldest elementary schools - Prairie Crest, Prairie Heights and Prairie View Elementary schools.

College Community School District leaders highlighted the following renovations:

  • New entry/front office addition with new secured entrance and visitor parking and parent pick-up/drop-off location on the east side of the building
  • Infilled courtyard to create new project room and music room
  • Remodel of existing office area into new art room, activity spaces, and wrap around room
  • Remodel of old Early Childhood Center wing into new pre-K classrooms
  • Relocated playground with new equipment
  • New elevator
  • Updated finishes throughout the existing classrooms, cafeteria, hallways, gymnasium
  • New mechanical and electrical infrastructure, including new mechanical unit for the gymnasium

Prairie Crest Elementary opened in 1962.

The construction is expected to be complete by the Fall of 2022.

