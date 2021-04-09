Poll: Majority of Americans believe right to ‘keep and bear arms’ is important

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than half of Americans say they believe the right to ‘keep and bear arms’ is important.

According to the latest Grinnell National Poll, 81 percent of Americans say the Second Amendment is very or somewhat important.

Between parties, 95 percent of Republicans say the amendment is important, but only 63 percent of Democrats say it’s important.

