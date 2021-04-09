Advertisement

Policy changes help drive US migrant crossings to new highs

FILE - In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing area under the Anzalduas International Bridge, in Mission, Texas. U.S. authorities say they picked up nearly 19,000 children traveling alone across the Mexican border in March. It's the largest monthly number ever recorded and a major test for President Joe Biden as he reverses many of his predecessor's hardline immigration tactics. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Complex forces are driving an increase in the number of migrant families and unaccompanied children coming to the U.S. Many say President Joe Biden’s positions on immigration, whether real or rumored, have influenced their decisions.

About four in 10 border encounters last month were with families and children traveling alone.

It comes as policies in the U.S. and Mexico favor them staying in the United States while they seek asylum.

The March total includes nearly 19,000 unaccompanied children, the highest monthly number on record.

They are exempt from federal pandemic-related powers that quickly expel migrants without a chance for asylum.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

