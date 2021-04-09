One day rainy, One day dry

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a dry night, more rainfall moves in to start the weekend. Overnight lows dip into the 40s, not far from where our highs will be on Saturday. An area of low-pressure tracks from Missouri, northeast across Illinois into Michigan. Plenty of rainfall is anticipated with the system along with the stronger wind. This makes for a cool and rainy Saturday. Sunday clouds break up a bit gives us a brighter sky and our mildest day. Have a great night and a safe weekend

