One day rainy, One day dry

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a dry night, more rainfall moves in to start the weekend.  Overnight lows dip into the 40s, not far from where our highs will be on Saturday.  An area of low-pressure tracks from Missouri, northeast across Illinois into Michigan.  Plenty of rainfall is anticipated with the system along with the stronger wind.  This makes for a cool and rainy Saturday.  Sunday clouds break up a bit gives us a brighter sky and our mildest day.  Have a great night and a safe weekend

