Mount Mercy runners excited for NAIA Championships being held in Cedar Rapids

By Josh Christensen
Published: Apr. 8, 2021 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, hundreds of runners from across the country will compete in the NAIA Cross Country Championships in Cedar Rapids. Mount Mercy is the host team and it will be held at Seminole Valley Park. The event was held in Cedar Rapids back in 2018.

“It’s definitely a good experience,” said junior and Cedar Rapids Prairie graduate Cameron Steffens. “It’s pretty awesome being able to compete here in my hometown.”

Normally, the championships would be held in November, but the pandemic forced organizers to have it in April. However, the Mustangs still had their regular season competition in the fall. Now, the runners are searching for their cross country legs again after focusing on track and field since January.

“A lot of our team hadn’t competed in anything that was over a mile and probably half of them competed in 1,000 meters or less during the indoor track season,” said head coach Tad Hulst.

The women’s race begins at 10:30 a.m. and the men follow at 11:30 a.m.

