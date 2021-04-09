More than 700,000 Iowans now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reports a total of 711,748 people have completed their series of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

A total of 1,748,225 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

Over the last 24 hours the state added seven more reported COVID-19 deaths and 517 more cases to the state’s totals.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 355,844 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,843 people have died in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state reported an additional 2,588 individuals have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 1,660,684 individuals tested since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations increased over the last 24 hours. The state on Friday reports 228 people are hospitalized with the virus. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also increased over the last week. On Friday last week the state reported 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The World Health organization on Friday said it is concerned about increasing infection rates all over the world. It says the rise is driven by new variants of the virus.

The Associated Press reports the vaccines do seem to protect against the U.K. variant of the virus. Both Pfizer and Moderna said they are working to update their vaccines or design a booster in cases it’s needed to fight the variants.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.