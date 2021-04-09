Advertisement

More than 700,000 Iowans now fully vaccinated for COVID-19

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reports a total of 711,748 people have completed their series of COVID-19 vaccine doses.

A total of 1,748,225 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa.

Over the last 24 hours the state added seven more reported COVID-19 deaths and 517 more cases to the state’s totals.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state’s data shows a total of 355,844 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 5,843 people have died in Iowa since the pandemic began.

The state reported an additional 2,588 individuals have been tested for COVID-19, for a total of 1,660,684 individuals tested since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations increased over the last 24 hours. The state on Friday reports 228 people are hospitalized with the virus. The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 also increased over the last week. On Friday last week the state reported 204 COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The World Health organization on Friday said it is concerned about increasing infection rates all over the world. It says the rise is driven by new variants of the virus.

The Associated Press reports the vaccines do seem to protect against the U.K. variant of the virus. Both Pfizer and Moderna said they are working to update their vaccines or design a booster in cases it’s needed to fight the variants.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Jacey Meyer, 31, of Dyersville, faces child endangerment and neglect charges after police say...
Dyersville woman accused of stabbing stepdaughter with scissors
The view from KCRG-TV9's Pinpoint Doppler Radar on Wednesday, April 8, 2021, when a tornado...
Why was there no warning with Wednesday’s tornado
Storm damage in southwest Cedar Rapids on April 8, 2021. (Courtesy photo)
Tornado that hit Cedar Rapids rated EF-0

Latest News

Pfizer asks Food and Drug Administration to expand the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children...
Pfizer asks FDA to expand COVID vaccine minimum age to 12
FILE - In this March 9, 2021, file photo, Army health specialists fill syringes with the Pfizer...
No region in the world spared as virus cases, deaths surge
Only 10% of Europe’s population has received one dose and that only 4% have been fully...
WHO chief decries ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance
The Director-General of the WHO says it's a "travesty" that frontline workers in some nations...
COVID: 'Travesty' some nations cannot start vaccinations