Iowa State may scale back COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to supply shortage

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The new shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Iowa is impacting some large clinics for many colleges and universities.

Iowa State plans to hold a mass vaccination clinic for all of its students later this month.

ISU Emergency Manager Stephen Simpson says they planned on conducting thousands of vaccinations a week when they heard about the new shipments of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

But now, the plan for giving shots eight hours a day for three weeks may have to be scaled back.

Simpson is not phased and says it’s just another bump in the road.

“We stay flexible,” Simpson said. “That’s our job, Emergency managers and this institution has flexible and innovated throughout this process.”

The vaccine clinic for ISU students is set for April 20 at the university’s state gym.

