Advertisement

Iowa State may scale back COVID-19 vaccine clinic due to supply shortage

Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - The new shortage of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Iowa is impacting some large clinics for many colleges and universities.

Iowa State plans to hold a mass vaccination clinic for all of its students later this month.

ISU Emergency Manager Stephen Simpson says they planned on conducting thousands of vaccinations a week when they heard about the new shipments of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine.

But now, the plan for giving shots eight hours a day for three weeks may have to be scaled back.

Simpson is not phased and says it’s just another bump in the road.

“We stay flexible,” Simpson said. “That’s our job, Emergency managers and this institution has flexible and innovated throughout this process.”

The vaccine clinic for ISU students is set for April 20 at the university’s state gym.

See the original story on KCCI.com

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One Cedar Rapids neighborhood is cleaning up after the storms Wednesday night, which may have...
‘This made the derecho look like child’s play’; Cedar Rapids mobile home hit by tornado
Crews responded to a fire on River Ridge Road NE in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Wednesday, April 7,...
Firefighters respond to major fire in northeast Cedar Rapids
Jacey Meyer, 31, of Dyersville, faces child endangerment and neglect charges after police say...
Dyersville woman accused of stabbing stepdaughter with scissors
The view from KCRG-TV9's Pinpoint Doppler Radar on Wednesday, April 8, 2021, when a tornado...
Why was there no warning with Wednesday’s tornado
Storm damage in southwest Cedar Rapids on April 8, 2021. (Courtesy photo)
Tornado that hit Cedar Rapids rated EF-0

Latest News

Generic prison bars graphic.
Union files OSHA complaint, claims Department of Corrections denied inspectors access to Coralville facility
Iowa forward Jack Nunge (2) grabs a rebound over Purdue center Zach Edey, left, during the...
Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge to transfer to Xavier
Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge announced he is transferring to transfer to Xavier in...
Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge to transfer to Xavier
Medical experts are keeping an eye on the Midwest and the northeast as they're reporting a...
Experts fear COVID-19 surge in the Midwest and Northeast
Two homes struck by gunfire in Cedar Rapids Friday morning, no one injured