Iowa National Guard to receive special welcome home in Cedar Rapids and Davenport Friday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 130 members of the Iowa National Guard received a special welcome home in Cedar Rapids.

They are part of the First Battalion Ironman, 133rd Infantry Regiment.

Friday’s ceremony was held at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.

It’s part of a series of ceremonies being held across Iowa.

Another ceremony took place in the Quad Cities.

Welcome home D Co!

Posted by Iowa National Guard on Friday, April 9, 2021

On Wednesday, 100 soldiers returned home at the Waterloo Regional Airport. They were supporting Operation Spartan Shield.

They provided security and force protection in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia among other areas of the Middle East.

Iowa Hawkeye basketball player Jack Nunge to transfer to Xavier
