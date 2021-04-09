Iowa National Guard to receive special welcome home in Cedar Rapids and Davenport Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 130 members of the Iowa National Guard received a special welcome home in Cedar Rapids.

They are part of the First Battalion Ironman, 133rd Infantry Regiment.

Friday’s ceremony was held at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids.

It’s part of a series of ceremonies being held across Iowa.

Another ceremony took place in the Quad Cities.

On Wednesday, 100 soldiers returned home at the Waterloo Regional Airport. They were supporting Operation Spartan Shield.

They provided security and force protection in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia among other areas of the Middle East.

